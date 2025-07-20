New Delhi, July19 :Vice President JagdeepDhankhar on Saturday addressed the 2024 batch of Officer Trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) at the Vice-President’s Enclave, highlighting India’s firm stance on national security and the vital role of youth in shaping the country’s future.

Referring to the ongoing Operation Sindoor, Dhankhar said, “The operation Sindoor is still continuing. India has always prioritised peace and dialogue, but there will be no compromise on national security.”

VP Dhankhar asserted that the country has responded with “precision and strength” whenever provoked from across the border.

“Whenever provoked from across the border, India has responded with precision and strength. India’s values are rooted in non-violence, but the nation will not hesitate to protect its sovereignty when necessary,” he said.

The Vice President noted the evolution of warfare towards a technology-driven paradigm, emphasising the growing role of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and advanced systems.

He said, “The country is now moving towards technology-driven warfare, with the use of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies.”

However, VP Dhankhar stressed that technology must be coupled with a “human touch” to remain grounded in ethical values.

“All technologies must have a human touch. India’s youth must play a decisive role in the country’s growth and development. With 65% of the population under the age of 35, India’s youth is its greatest strength,” he said.

He added, “India is no longer aiming for just economic growth, but for a Viksit Bharat. This is not merely a dream but the next step in our national journey.”

Expressing concern over the coaching culture and commercialisation of education, he said, “The New Education Policy is an effort to change this mindset, focusing instead on skill building and character development.”

He urged officers to “ensure transparency in development work, make effective use of technology, and maintain open communication with the public.” He also emphasized promoting sustainable development, especially in eco sensitive areas.