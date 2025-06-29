No Coaching Centre to operate without registration: DSEK

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G.N. Itoo, on Sunday said that no private coaching centre will be allowed to operate without proper registration.

According to KNS, Itoo said the department has given a one-month deadline for all coaching centres to complete the registration or renewal process.

“Every group or individual planning to run a coaching centre must register it with the department. Registration ensures student safety and includes a 10% seat reservation for deserving students,” he said.

He added that while many centres were previously registered, all must now renew their registrations in line with the latest directives.

Itoo also clarified that no coaching centre will be allowed to function during regular school hours.

“The main objective of registration is to ensure student safety and compliance with the guidelines set by the School Education Department,” he said. (KNS)