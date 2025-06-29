BreakingEducationKashmir

No Coaching Centre to operate without registration: DSEK

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G.N. Itoo, on Sunday said that no private coaching centre will be allowed to operate without proper registration.

According to KNS, Itoo said the department has given a one-month deadline for all coaching centres to complete the registration or renewal process.

“Every group or individual planning to run a coaching centre must register it with the department. Registration ensures student safety and includes a 10% seat reservation for deserving students,” he said.

He added that while many centres were previously registered, all must now renew their registrations in line with the latest directives.

Itoo also clarified that no coaching centre will be allowed to function during regular school hours.

“The main objective of registration is to ensure student safety and compliance with the guidelines set by the School Education Department,” he said. (KNS)

One dead, several injured in Rafiabad accident
India, 27 other nations and EU sign first international declaration to address AI risks
MeT predicts erratic weather till may 7 in J&K
IIEDC, UNICEF India, Move Beyond sign tripartite agreement at NIT Srinagar
DDC Re-poll: Apni Party backed independent candidate Naza Begum secures win in Hajin-A, defeated her rival by 423 votes
Share This Article
Previous Article Sajad Lone defines NC’s daily wager regularisation promise a work of “Magic and Mythology”
Next Article Russia launches fresh attacks on Eastern Ukraine
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Russia launches fresh attacks on Eastern Ukraine
Breaking World
Sajad Lone defines NC’s daily wager regularisation promise a work of “Magic and Mythology”
Breaking Politics
95 cr people are benefitting from social security schemes: PM Modi
Breaking National
“Each year Yoga day becomes grander than ever”: PM Modi on International Yoga Day celebrations in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Developing Story National