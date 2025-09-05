NMC grants addl 190 MBBS seats to 5 J&K medical colleges 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 04: To augment the undergraduate medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an additional 190 MBBS seats to five medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, the NMC has issued Letters of Permission (LoP) for additional MBBS seats across five medical colleges, including 50 seats each for GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua, and GMC Doda, and 20 seats each for GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu.

The approval comes following comprehensive scrutiny and due satisfaction of all mandated statutory prerequisites. NMC grants seats only after ensuring that the GMC has sufficient infrastructure, faculty, and hospital facilities to maintain the quality of medical education.

Health officials said the enhancement will significantly increase opportunities for aspiring medical students from J&K, reduce competition pressure, and contribute to the long-term strengthening of the healthcare delivery system by producing more trained doctors.

Principal, GMC Baramulla, Prof. (Dr.) Majid Jahangir said the augmentation in undergraduate medical seats is a clear endorsement of the college’s academic preparedness and marks a major leap forward in its capacity to contribute meaningfully to healthcare workforce.

He expressed gratitude and sincere thanks to the Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah for this achievement. “With collective resolve, unyielding dedication, and a shared vision for excellence, let us forge ahead to transform this institution into a national beacon of medical education and service,” Prof. Majid said.

Officials of Health and Medical Education Department said the increase in MBBS seats is a historic expansion and will have a profound impact on the medical education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the significant increase in MBBS seats and the focus on inclusivity in medical education represent a commendable effort by J&K administration to strengthen and diversify the healthcare sector, ultimately benefitting the population in the years to come.

Health officials have hailed this momentous decision as a historic step towards medical excellence, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is progressing in the right direction.

They believe that this increase in MBBS seats will have a far-reaching impact on medical education, research, and ultimately, healthcare delivery. The move is seen as a game-changer that will revolutionize medical education and open up new avenues for aspiring doctors.

Officials expressed optimism that J&K will soon become a prominent hub for medical education, with numerous allied reforms planned for implementation in the healthcare sector in the days to come.

Officials have further indicated that more seats are expected to be approved before the third round of counselling, further expanding the capacity of medical education in the UT.