NIT Srinagar to hold online classes from May 13 to June 6

In view of the recent developments along the Line of Control (LoC), the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has announced that online classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students will commence from May 13 and continue till June 6, 2025.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman said that the move follows a week of heightened tensions on the borders, during which many students were facilitated in returning to their homes for safety reasons.

“A number of faculty members also travelled to their respective hometowns amid the uncertainty. With the situation now stabilizing, the institute has opted for a phased and structured return to normal academic operations,” he said.

Prof. Rehman said that online classes will commence on Tuesday, May 13, and continue till June 6, college hostels will reopen on June 9, to facilitate students’ return to campus.

“On the directions of Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, offline (physical) classes will start from Wednesday, June 11, 2025,” he said.

Prof. Rehaman said that administration underscored the importance of maintaining academic continuity during this period. Conducting online classes is aimed at minimizing disruption to the curriculum while prioritizing the safety and well-being of both students and staff, he added.

Meanwhile, as per an official notification issued by the Dean Academic Affairs, after a meeting with the Dean Students Welfare, Registrar, and Director (in-charge), hostels will reopen on June 9, 2025, allowing students adequate time to return and settle on campus.

“Subsequently, physical classes will resume on June 11, 2025, restoring full in-person academic engagement,” it said.

The notice has been circulated among all departments and students are urged to attend online classes regularly and begin preparing for the return to offline classes next month.