NIT Srinagar secures 32nd position in ‘India Today’ engineering college rankings 2025

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured the 32nd position among engineering colleges across India in the India Today Rankings 2025, improving slightly from the 33rd rank in 2024.

In the category of Government Engineering Colleges, the institute retained its 23rd position, while among Top Technical Universities in India; it rose to 22nd place from last year’s 21st.

The institute scored 23 in Admissions & Student Quality and 23 in Placement & Career Progression, showing the high standard of students and successful career support.

In other key areas, NIT Srinagar achieved scores of 191.2, 190.2, 176.6, 92.6, and 184.9, reflecting its strengths in academics, research, infrastructure, and student development.

The total score across all parameters was 835.5, with a cumulative benchmark of 533.7, resulting in an overall score of 1369.2. These numbers underline the institute’s commitment to quality education and overall student growth.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia said that it is a proud moment for the institute to be recognized nationally. He said over the past year, the Institute has focused on enhancing laboratory facilities, updating curricula, and encouraging students to undertake innovative projects.

“These initiatives, combined with the active participation of our faculty in research and national and international conferences, have contributed significantly to our improved ranking. This achievement also strengthens our resolve to maintain and exceed this performance in the coming years,” Prof. Kanaujia said.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman said these rankings highlight the institute’s dedication to academic and institutional excellence. It encourages us to further strengthen administrative processes and provide enhanced support to both faculty and students,” he added.

Prof. Rehman also praised the contribution and role of NIRF team for their exemplary work during the survey.

Chairman NIRF, Prof. Babar Ahmad, said that this achievement belongs to every student, teacher, and staff member who contributes to making NIT Srinagar a hub of learning and innovation.

Meanwhile, NIRF Coordinator:, Dr. Vijay Kumar said that over the past year, NIT Srinagar has upgraded labs, revised curricula, and encouraged students to explore creative projects.

“These steps, along with active faculty research, have played a key role in this recognition and motivate us to aim even higher in the future,” he added.

Dr. Vijay expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Director, Registrar, and the entire NIRF team for their guidance and support throughout the ranking process.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the NIRF Chairman, Prof Babar Ahmad, and Junior Assistant Ajay Kumar for their dedicated efforts, coordination, and assistance in compiling and submitting the necessary data.