NIT Srinagar mourns demise of Assistant Professor

Srinagar, Sep 08: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Dr. Sagadevan R, Assistant Professor in Department of Civil Engineering, who passed away in Srinagar on Saturday. His sudden demise has left the entire campus community in deep shock and mourning.

As per a statement issued here, on Monday, his mortal remains were flown to his hometown in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where the last rites will be performed on Tuesday. Faculty members from NIT Srinagar accompanied the body to ensure a dignified and respectful farewell. NIT Srinagar expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Government and SKIMS Soura for extending the best possible medical treatment to Dr. Sagadevan during his illness and for assisting in the completion of medical and legal formalities after his passing.

The Institute also extended its gratitude to Director SKIMS Soura, SP Hazratbal, Police Control Room (Embalming Section), Indigo Cargo, the Airport Authority of India, and other concerned authorities for their timely support in ensuring the dignified transportation of Dr. Sagadevan’s mortal remains to Tamil Nadu. Their cooperation ensured that all arrangements were carried out smoothly and with full respect. Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia expressed deep shock over the loss, describing it as both a personal and institutional tragedy. He said the news had left the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity in grief, as Dr. Sagadevan was not only a promising academic but also a kind and humble human being. Prof. Kanaujia added that the institute made all necessary arrangements for the safe transportation of the mortal remains to Chennai. “We ensured that Dr. Sagadevan’s body was sent to his family by air with full dignity and respect. We remain in constant touch with the bereaved family and extend our complete support in this difficult hour,” he said. Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, along with Deans, Heads of Departments, Chairpersons of Centres, faculty members, and administrative staff, also expressed sorrow over the tragic loss. He described Dr. Sagadevan’s demise was a “major loss to the academic community.”

“He was not only committed to teaching but also actively engaged in research and mentoring young scholars. His passing has created a void that will be hard to fill,” Prof. Rehman said. Faculty colleagues and students remembered Dr. Sagadevan as a dedicated teacher, a promising researcher, and a humble individual who made a significant contribution to the academic environment of NIT Srinagar. Many recalled his approachable nature, sincerity, and commitment to academic excellence. Students described him as a guide and mentor who was always available for academic discussions and personal advice.