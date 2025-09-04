NIT Srinagar jumps 6 spots, secures 73rd rank in NIRF 2025 Engineering category

Follow us on

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has improved its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, moving up six places to secure the 73rd rank in the Engineering category. Last year, the Institute was ranked 79th.

NIT Srinagar maintained its position in the 101–150 band in the Overall category; its performance reflects consistent progress across multiple parameters.

For the 2024-25 cycle, the NIRF data was compiled and submitted under the supervision of former NIRF Chairman, Prof. Najeeb Ud Din, and former Nodal Officer, NIRF Dr. Harveer Singh Pali.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, described the achievement as a reflection of the Institute’s growing reputation.

“Rankings are milestones, not destinations. Every step upward tells us that the world is noticing our efforts, from classrooms to laboratories, from local collaborations to global networks. This recognition belongs to every student, every researcher, and every staff member who believes in the vision of NIT Srinagar,” he said.

Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia further stated that the latest rankings reflect the Institute’s steady progress, but added that sustaining and improving this position will require greater effort.

“Improvement in rankings is encouraging, but maintaining this trajectory is a challenge. The new NIRF Chairman and Coordinator will need to work with renewed focus so that the Institute continues to grow in research, academics, and national visibility,” he said.

Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman termed the achievement a proud milestone for the Institute.

“Moving up from 79 to 73 in the Engineering category is a step forward. I commend all departments for their efforts and urge them to continue working with the same dedication,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman NIRF, Prof. Babar Ahmad, highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the success. This upward movement is the outcome of effective synergy between teaching and non-teaching staff, he said.

Prof. Babar also appreciated the efforts and active participation of all Deans, HoDs, HoCs, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students, which led to this great achievement.

NIRF Coordinator, Dr. Vijay Kumar, acknowledged the effort that went into preparing the submissions. He thanked former NIRF Chairman, Prof. Najeeb-ud-Din, and former Nodal Officer, Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, for compiling and submitting the data for the rankings.

Dr Vijay said that the outcome reflects the sincerity and teamwork of colleagues, including the contribution of NIRF Junior Assistant, Mr. Ajay Kumar.

The NIRF 2025 rankings were announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in New Delhi, marking the 10th edition of the annual exercise.

Launched in 2015, NIRF evaluates higher education institutions across categories such as Engineering, Management, Medical, Law, and Overall performance.

Rankings are based on parameters including Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR); Research and Professional Practice (RP); Graduation Outcomes (GO); Outreach and Inclusivity (OI); and Perception (PR).