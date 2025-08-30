NIT Srinagar celebrates National Sports Day with enthusiasm, pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 29: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday observed National Sports Day with a pledge ceremony and a series of sporting activities, joining institutions across the country in paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.The event was organised by the Students Activity and Sports (SAS) Centre and witnessed active participation from students, faculty, and staff. As part of the programme, a fitness pledge was taken to reaffirm commitment towards health, fitness, and sportsmanship.National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to honour Major Dhyan Chand, regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Known as the ‘Wizard of Hockey’, Dhyan Chand’s unmatched skill and sportsmanship brought glory to India, including three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. The day is observed nationwide to promote the importance of sports and fitness in daily life.On the occasion, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, said the observance of National Sports Day at the Institute is reminder of the crucial role sports play in student life.“Sports not only instil discipline, confidence, and resilience in young minds but also teach them unity and leadership. Celebrating this day is our way of paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the Wizard of Hockey, whose legacy continues to inspire generations,” he said.Prof. Rehman said that Major Dhyan Chand’s contribution to Indian sports is unmatched and serves as a beacon for all of us.Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Prof. Abid Bazaz, focused on the importance of sports in shaping personalities.“In today’s competitive academic environment, students must balance studies with physical activity. A healthy body fosters a healthy mind, which is necessary for developing leaders of tomorrow. National Sports Day is an opportunity to reaffirm this balance,” he said.In his remarks, Dr. Manoj, In-charge Faculty SAS, said the Centre is committed to strengthening sports culture on campus.“This day is not only to honour the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand but also to remind students of their lifelong responsibility towards fitness. Our vision is to integrate sports and academics so that students excel in both,” he said.SAS Officer, Kowsar Ali Mir, said that the strong participation of faculty and staff alongside students reflects the inclusive sporting environment at the Institute.“When faculty and staff join students in such activities, it creates motivation and a stronger culture of sportsmanship. The SAS Centre will continue to broaden the scope of activities to engage all sections of the Institute community,” she added.NCC Officer, Lt. Dr. Nitika Kundan, highlighted the role of sports in nation-building. “Sports instil patriotism, unity, and courage among youth. On National Sports Day, we remember Major Dhyan Chand not just as a hockey legend but as a role model who proved that discipline and hard work can take the nation to greater heights,” she said.NSS Coordinator, Dr. Pramod Kumar Yadav, said the event was a reflection of NIT Srinagar’s commitment to holistic student development.“Academic excellence must go hand in hand with physical well-being. National Sports Day is an occasion to remind ourselves that sports are not extracurricular but integral to personality development,” he added.As part of the extended celebrations; NIT Srinagar has planned a series of activities till August 31. These include sports debates, fitness awareness talks, and competitions in both indoor and indigenous games such as Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Pithu, and rope skipping.The Institute will also host yoga sessions, cycling events, and interactive conclaves on Olympic and Paralympic values.The participation of faculty, staff, and students in these events will not only mark the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand but also contribute to promoting a culture of health, inclusivity, and sportsmanship on campus.This year’s celebrations will follow the theme “Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main,” encouraging citizens to dedicate at least 60 minutes a day to physical activity to combat lifestyle diseases.The programme will also promote Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect, and Paralympic values of Courage, Determination, Inspiration, and Equality.