NIT faculty member Dr Moiz Khan honoured with ‘National Geospatial Emerging Faculty Fellow Award’ (IMPT)

Srinagar, July 29: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conferred the National Geospatial Emerging Faculty Fellow (Interdisciplinary – Jury) Award 2025 to Dr. Mohd Moiz Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.A statement issued here said that the award was presented during the ‘Open-Source GIS Day’ celebrations held at Prof. B. Nag Auditorium, Victor Menezes Convention Centre, IIT Bombay. The award, instituted by the FOSSEE (Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education)-  GIS (Geographic Information System) Project under the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, recognises Dr. Khan’s exceptional contribution to open-source geospatial research in areas such as waste management, green energy, and urban sustainability in the Srinagar Smart City with a particular focus on Dal Lake conservation, in collaboration with SKUAST-K. The award was presented in the presence of A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.The primary goal of FOSSEE GIS at IIT Bombay is to raise awareness about open-source geospatial software, promote the use of Indian satellite data (such as ISRO-NRSC’s Bhuvan, VEDAS, MOSDAC, and Bhoonidhi portals), and support indigenous technologies like NavIC (ISRO-SATNAV). Reacting to the national recognition, Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, said that it is a proud moment for the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity. “It is a proud day for NIT Srinagar.  Dr. Moiz Khan’s award shows how research from our institute is making a real difference in tackling environmental and social challenges,” he added. Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, also congratulated Dr. Moiz and stated that this award is a testament to Dr. Khan’s dedication and impactful research in the geospatial domain. It also highlights NIT Srinagar’s commitment to promoting open-source and policy-driven scientific work that aligns with national missions, he said. Dr. F. Q. Mir, Head of the Chemical Engineering Department, congratulated Dr. Moiz Khan on receiving the award. He praised him for using open-source geospatial tools to solve important environmental and urban problems. “This is a proud moment for our department. His work will inspire young researchers to take up meaningful, real-world projects,” Dr. Mir added. Dr. Moiz’s projects align with the objectives of the National Geospatial Policy 2022 and Indian Space Policy 2023, emphasizing the use of NaVIC, Indian satellite data, and open-source platforms to solve India-specific problems. In his message, Dr. Moiz Khan said that he is humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from a prestigious institution like IIT Bombay.  “This award encourages further collaboration and innovation using geospatial science to contribute meaningfully to environmental preservation and sustainable urban development in Kashmir,” he added.

