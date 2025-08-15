Nissan launches 10-year extended warranty plan for Nissan Magnite

Srinagar, Aug 14: Nissan Motor India today launched a first of its kind 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan for the New Nissan Magnite. This is a segment first customer-focused initiative that underscores the brand’s long-term commitment to quality, reliability, and peace of mind.This plan has been announced immediately after the success of the New Nissan Magnite scoring a 5-star rating on overall passenger safety with a perfect 5-star rating on AOP (Adult Occupant Safety).According to a statement issued here, the plan offers 3 years of standard warranty, extendable through flexible plans of up to a 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan, ensuring a full decade of driving confidence and protection applicable for up to 10 years/2 lakh kms at a super affordable price of just 22 paise/Km or 12 INR/Day.This 10-Year Extended WarrantyPlan is designed to give customers greater confidence and peace of mind.This is part of Nissan’s customer service promise which includes service with value, trust and aimed at a sustainable future for Nissan customers. It reinforcesNissan’s global promise of Japanese DNA, quality standards, robust reliability and premium craftsmanship and technology.With Nissan’s 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan, customers can enjoy complete peace of mind for up to 10 years. Comprehensive coverage offers cashless repairs across the country at any Nissan-authorized service workshops, with no limit on the number or value of claims. It ensures significant savings on unforeseen repair costs while guaranteeing high-quality service using genuine Nissan spare parts. Additionally, the Extended Warranty Plan can be easily financed through NissanFinance along with the purchase of a new vehicle, offering customers seamless and convenient ownership experience.