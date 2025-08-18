Kashmir

Nine tourists injured in vehicle collision on SSG road near Sonamarg

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, Aug 17: At least nine people sustained injuries after a truck and a Tempo Traveller collided on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road near Kokran bridge in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.The accident took place when a truck (registration number JK01AF/5403) collided with a Tempo Traveller (registration number JK11G/8283), leaving nine persons injured, including the driver and co-driver of the Tempo.The injured were immediately shifted to PHC Sonamarg, where they were identified as Aditi Indrani (30), D/O Rajiv Kumar Indrani, Nishit Kumar (32), S/O Vijay Kumar,  Nikhil Singh (27), S/O Bijay Singh, Apurva Bahudara (32), S/O Ajay Kumar, Dimple Mehta (30), D/O Sunil Kumar Mehta, Aman Bhardwaj (32), S/O Ram Chandra, Smita (29), D/O Sanjay Kumar Singh — all residents of Bihar, Imran Hussain (27), driver, S/O Gh Mohammad Rather, resident of Doda, Taufeeq Umar (20), co-driver, S/O Farooq Ahmad, resident of Doda.Authorities at PHC Sonamarg said all the injured are stable; however, four among them — Aditi Indrani, Nishit Kumar, Aman Bhardwaj, and driver Imran Hussain were referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

