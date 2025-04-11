Nine stranded passengers rescued at Sinthan Top: Police

Anantnag, April 11, 2025:

Anantnag Police on Friday successfully rescued 25 passenger Vehicles at Sinthan Top due to fresh snowfall. .

As per the statement issued here, “The distress call, made by one passenger in the vehicle, was promptly acted upon by Police Station Larnoo. A Police team, led by the SHO Larnoo, rushed to the spot to assist in the efforts.”

“Thanks to the coordinated and swift action of the rescue team, all 25 passenger Vehicles were successfully evacuated to safety”, it reads.

Anantnag Police advises commuters to remain cautious and stay informed about weather conditions when traveling in snow-prone high-altitude areas. The safety and well-being of the public remain our utmost priority.