“Nine killed, six injured in Vadodara bridge collapse”: Collector Anil Dhameliya

At least nine people were killed and six others injured after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya stated that nine bodies had been recovered so far during the rescue operation, while six injured individuals have been provided medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Collector Dhameliya said, “We have recovered nine bodies so far. Five people were injured, and the sixth injured was found just now, and he is being provided medical treatment.”

The Vadodara Collector mentioned that rescue teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Emergency Response Centre, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police were deployed at the site immediately after the incident.

“Rescue operation started this morning. Local swimmers, boats and the team of Municipal Corporation reached the spot immediately. VMC, Emergency Response Centre, NDRF teams, other administration, and a police team are here. Rescue operation is ongoing,” Dhameliya added.

“Vehicles that fell include two trucks, one pickup van, one eco vehicle and one auto rickshaw. Two vehicles were lingering on the bridge,” he added.

Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary said measures were underway to prevent the tanker stuck on the bridge from falling.

Chaudhary told ANI, “According to preliminary information, a truck, an Eco, and some bikes fell below. Rescue operations are ongoing. The Vadodara administration and NDRF are present at the site. Arrangements are being made to prevent a tanker stuck on the bridge from falling. The Vadodara team, police administration, and NDRF are all engaged in the rescue operations.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that CM had sent a high committee to the spot to sought the report about the incident at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken the incident seriously and directed team of Roads and Buildings Department along with other teams to go to spot and take concrete measures.

“9 bodies have been recovered and 6 people have been rescued. CM sent a high committee to the spot in the morning itself and he has sought a report at the earliest. Taking this very seriously, the CM has directed a team of the Roads and Buildings Department and other teams to go there and take concrete measures,” he said.

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said the collapsed bridge, which connects Saurashtra and Central Gujarat, was built in 1985 and underwent regular maintenance.

“Today, the bridge connecting Saurashtra and Central Gujarat, Anand and Padra, has collapsed. It has been learnt that about five vehicles, big and small, have fallen. Three people have died. Five people have been rescued… This bridge was built in 1985. Regular maintenance and repair of this bridge were done, but this unfortunate incident has happened,” Rushikesh Patel told reporters.

Furthermore, Congress leader Amit Chavda slammed the state government and said that the incident occurred due to their negligence.

“The main bridge that connects Anand and Vadodara districts in Gujarat, Gambhira bridge collapsed this morning…The traffic from the entire Saurashtra passes through here. We had demanded from the Government again and again, and people had written to them a that the bridge is not in good condition and it should be repaired…But the Government paid no heed. That is why the incident occurred,” Chavda told ANI.

He demanded an inquiry into the accident and alleged that such incidents have occurred repeatedly in Gujarat.

“Due to the negligence of the Government, this bridge collapsed today, and people died. We demand an inquiry from the Government. We also spoke with the Administration of both Anand and Vadodara to begin the rescue at once. We have also demanded an alternate arrangement in the wake of the bridge collapse. But we demand from the Government that such incidents happen in Gujarat again and again, so it should get all the bridges in the state audited, get fitness certificates and release the same in the public domain,” he added. (ANI)