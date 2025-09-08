Nine dead, curfew imposed in parts of Nepal as ‘Gen Z’ protest over social media ban turns violent

Follow us on

Nepal, September 8 : At least nine people were confirmed dead on Monday in massive youth protests in Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal, which turned violent with bloody clashes with police. Police used lethal force against the demonstrators who attempted to break barricades and enter the Parliament building, days after the country imposed a ban on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The agitation is being termed as Gen-Z protest in Nepal.

Visuals from Kathmandu showed protesters vandalising the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu.

Nepal Police said, “Nine people have lost their lives as protest turned violent in Kathmandu as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.”

The Kathmandu District Administration Office has extended the curfew in parts of Baneshwar after protesters broke into a restricted area. The local administration extended the curfew areas, which include the President’s residence, Shital Niwas area, Maharajgunj, the vice-president’s residence in Lainchaur, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding areas.

Authorities have said the extension is intended to prevent further unrest and ensure security in sensitive government locations.

The curfew, issued by Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act, is in effect from 12:30 pm to 10 pm. Movement, gatherings, demonstrations, or encirclements within these zones are strictly prohibited.

Thousands of youths joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government’s ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and comply with the curfew to prevent further incidents.

“A while ago the police fired a bullet which missed me but hit a friend who was standing behind me. He was hit in the hand. The firing has continued till now from inside (the parliament); we still can hear the sounds of the firing. My friend who was standing on the road was shot in the head. The police have been firing indiscriminately, targeting above the knee. Are they permitted to do so?” a protester told ANI.

Dozens of people have been injured and are being treated at various hospitals across Kathmandu. The situation escalated after protesters breached the restricted zone and entered the Parliament premises. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition, injuring many.

The Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets against alleged government corruption and the ban on social media platforms.

“We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of a peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The police have been firing at protestors every minute, and people are being rushed out from the site. This should be brought to greater attention,” another protestor told ANI.

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Babies’ have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

According to the Kathmandu District Administration Office, ‘Hami Nepal’ organized the rally, which had sought prior approval. Organizers have been using social media to share information on protest routes and safety tips. They have also urged students to join the demonstrations in their uniforms, carrying books.

“This is the protest by the new generation in Nepal. A new slavery system has been introduced in the nation. Nepali youth’s age is being sold, and high post officials are involved in misappropriation of powers. Human rights are being violated by the major three political parties: CPN-UML, the radical nationalist party; Nepali Congress, which has been supporting from the background; and Maoist Center, which has also remained silent over the issue. They also had banned TikTok at the time,” another protester told ANI. (ANI)