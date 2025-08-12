BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security

The District Magistrate Samba has ordered a night curfew in areas up to 2 km from the International Border to support BSF operations and strengthen security. The restriction will be in place daily from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM for the next two months, unless withdrawn earlier.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, the decision was taken in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours.

Movement during curfew hours will be permitted only for valid reasons and individuals must produce identification when asked by BSF or Police personnel. Violators will face legal action.

