NIFT Srinagar Commemorates 11th National Handloom Day with Grand Celebration Honouring Local Weavers

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar celebrated the 11th National Handloom Day with a vibrant and culturally rich programme dedicated to honouring the region’s weavers and promoting the heritage of Indian handlooms.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department, J&K. The event was graced by Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, as the Guest of Honour. Other distinguished guests included Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director, School Education J&K and Prof. (Dr.) Monika Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar along with artisans, weavers and senior officials from the departments of industry, skill development, and education attended the function.

The programme began with the National Anthem followed by a classical dance performance by NIFT students.

In his address, Shri Shantmanu lauded NIFT Srinagar for its commendable role in bridging young design talent with India’s rich handloom legacy. He praised the faculty, students, and staff for their dedication and remarked that “NIFT Srinagar has emerged as one of the finest institutions in the region and is the best campus among 19 NIFT campuses.”

The celebration included screenings of short films produced by NIFT Srinagar on handloom heritage and inspirational success stories of weavers, highlighting the resilience and creative spirit of the sector. A special felicitation ceremony titled “Rich Hands to Weavers” honoured local artisans for their invaluable contribution. Certificates were also distributed to students and trainees who had completed handloom-related training programmes.

The highlight of the event was a student-led fashion show, where models walked the ramp in garments crafted from traditional handloom textiles, seamlessly merging heritage with contemporary design.

In the sidelines of the grand event, Prof. (Dr.) Monika Gupta emphasised the importance of design education in supporting traditional craft communities. “Our mission is to empower students to innovate while honouring and preserving age-old craftsmanship of Kashmir” she stated.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on the topic ‘Threads of tradition – Voices from Kashmir loom’ and lively interaction session between artisans, students, and officials, focusing on future collaborations, opportunities, and interventions in the handloom sector.

Observed annually on August 7, National Handloom Day commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, and celebrates the pivotal role of India’s weavers in shaping the country’s cultural and economic landscape.