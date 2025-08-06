BreakingKashmir

NIA Raids House in Srinagar’s Ikhrajpora in Ongoing Terror Case

1 Min Read

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid on Wednesday at a house in Rustum Colony, Ikhrajpora area of Srinagar, as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation.

The raid was conducted at the residence of Hashim Farooq Mir, son of Farooq Ahmad Mir. Hashim, identified as an Over Ground Worker (OGW), is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Sources said the raid is linked to an ongoing investigation in FIR No.

RC 01/2025 registered by NIA Jammu under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case is also connected to an earlier FIR No. 66/2024 registered at Police Station Kothibagh under various sections of UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, and BNS.

Further investigation is underway.(KNS)

