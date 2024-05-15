Breaking

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday has chargesheeted one more accused in the case involving delivery of arms and ammunition from across the border into India in 2022 via drones 2022 by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A NIA spokesperson said, “Zakir Hussain @ Sonu is the 10th accused against whom charges have been filed in the case RC-6/2022/NIA/JMU by NIA, which has filed its second supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under section 18 of UA (P) Act. Nine other accused were previously chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.”

As per the agency’s chargesheet, Zakir Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of LeT in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drone coming from the Pakistan side.

“The case was originally registered by Rajbagh police in Kathua district of Jammu on 29th May 2022 after a drone (hexacopter) was intercepted and recovered with several rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and magnetic bombs near Dhalli area. NIA took over the case on 30th July 2022”, he said.

Among the accused chargesheeted by NIA one is Faisal Muneer, identified as the main handler of the overground worker (OGW) network active in the border area villages of Kathua, Jammu. Faisal Muneer was working under the directions of designated terrorist, Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, of the proscribed LeT terror outfit.

Further investigations in the case are continuing.

