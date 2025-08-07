NIA court frames charges against two persons in terror funding case probed by CIK

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial and logistical support system of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, the NIA court in Srinagar has framed charges in a high-profile terror funding case.

According to a statement issued here, charges have been framed against two accused Shabir Ahmad Bhat of Kakapora and Javaid Ahmad Yatoo of Pampore, while criminal proceedings have also been initiated against absconding Pakistan based LeT handler Sumama alias Babar alias Ilyas, who is also an accused in the case.

“The investigation was conducted by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK). The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy by handlers and commanders of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the Line of Control (LoC), who, in close coordination with Pakistani nationals based in Gulf countries and other foreign territories, have been channeling terror funds into Jammu & Kashmir,” it reads.

It added these funds were being routed through a well-organized network using couriers camouflaged as pilgrims, expatriates, and businessmen, thereby camouflaging illicit financial flows under the guise of religious and commercial travel.

“During the course of investigation, it was established that Shabir Ahmad Bhat was in constant and secure communication with the Pakistan-based LeT handler Sumama, using encrypted messaging applications. While in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, Shabir, on the instructions of the handler, received large sums of Saudi Riyals from known LeT conduits in Madina. Additionally, he coordinated with other Kashmiri residents who had travelled for Umrah, instructing them to collect money from specific individuals whose identities and locations were shared by him,” it reads.

The statement reads upon returning to Kashmir, these couriers handed over the funds to Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who then converted the foreign currency into Indian rupees and further distributed the funds among active terrorists and their families, as per directions from the LeT handler.

“The investigation also revealed the pivotal role of another accused Javaid Ahmad Yatoo in facilitating and establishing contact between Shabir Ahmad Bhat and the LeT handler in Pakistan. His involvement was instrumental in enabling the functioning of this trans-national funding module,” it added.

The statement added the framing of charges in this case marks an important milestone in the sustained efforts of Counter Intelligence Kashmir to identify, expose and dismantle terror funding networks operating under the radar.

It reads that two more individuals – Mohammad Ayoub Bhat of Budgam and Mohammad Rafiq Shah of Srinagar have also been recently arrested in the case.

“The investigation led to the seizure of electronic devices, bank statements, transaction logs, and other documents which expose a deeply embedded and covert hawala infrastructure used to fund terrorism,” it added.

The statement reads these recoveries have further corroborated the existence of a well-structured, underground financial network sustaining terrorism in the region. “Arrests of additional co-conspirators are likely as the investigation continues to unfold.”