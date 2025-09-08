NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir 

Follow us on

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out a fresh round of searches at different locations spread across Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with an ongoing terror investigation.

According to officials, the agency launched coordinated raids during the morning hours with support from local police and paramilitary personnel. The exercise was described as part of continuing efforts to gather evidence in a case linked to terror activities.

“Searches are being undertaken simultaneously at several sites. These are related to a terror-linked case currently under investigation,” an official told Kashmir News Service(KNS).

He said further details about the case, the regions involved, and any recoveries made during the operation would be shared after the completion of the searches.(KNS).