NIA arrests two in Pahalgam terror attack : Will find out who terrorists were, where they came from: Farooq

Srinagar, Jun 22: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday welcomed the arrests made by the NIA in the gruesome April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

A total of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency today said that two men have been arrested for harbouring the terrorists.

While speaking to ANI, Abdullah said, “Now we will find out from them who they (terrorists) were and where they came from. If they have caught them correctly, it is a very good thing for us that gradually we will reach those who carried out the Pahalgam attack…”

The NIA said that the two arrested accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack,” said the NIA, citing its investigations.

“The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

“NIA, which has arrested the two accused under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU), registered after the attack that shook the world on April 22, 2025.

Crucial to uncover links of terrorists: BJP’s Gupta

Jammu, Jun 22: Following the arrest of two individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly sheltering terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said the development would prove crucial in uncovering key details about the perpetrators’ connections and operational network.

“If Pakistan does not work towards curbing the terror activities, it would become a victim of their terrorism and will be destroyed if it does not walk on the right path now,” said Gupta.

Speaking to ANI, about the arrests, the BJP leader said, “After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, our agencies were steadfast on finding the accused. It was a brutal attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. India retaliated to the attack in the most befitting manner.”

“A lot of things will be revealed in the investigation now after the NIA has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists for the horrendous attack. The breakthrough will help discover who the individuals are linked to and about their networks,” he said.

Gupta added, “We will stop cross-border infiltration, but the bigger problem is the people supporting them from within the country… Pakistan is a country where different departments work differently, and even when they have been shamed on the international forum, they run such a business against India. They become victim of their own terrorism, and the fire of separatism will break the nation. Pakistan will be destroyed if it does not walk on the right path now.”

Speaking about the US strikes on Iran’s three nuclear facilities, the former Deputy CM said, “We are the supporters of peace… Hopefully, the violence does not spread to the entire world. This is a sign of World War 3 and should be stopped responsibly… Prime Minister Modi may say something about it soon.”

PDP’s Iltija urges Central govt to arrest perpetrators

Srinagar, Jun 22: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has appealed to the Central goverment to arrest the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that tourism halted in Pahalgam, “crippling” the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Her remarks come after NIA said on Sunday that it has arrested two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, for harbouring terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in the union territory.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, “Whatever happened in Pahalgam … is completely condemnable, it was a dastardly attack…Tourism has stopped in Pahalgam, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has crippled… Because tourism is the backbone of our economy, I appeal to the government to arrest those who carried out this attack as soon as possible, and do some confidence-building measures with the people here.”

Furthermore, PDP leader expressed disappointment over the silence of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on US attack of three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday. She also criticised the Centre’s silence on the Palestine issue, stating “Iran stands for the Palestinian people”.

“It’s very sad, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been silent. But India has always taken a pro-Palestine stand. Iran also stands for the Palestinian people. America attacked Iran, and it’s highly unfortunate. But, the more saddening thing is that India is also not taking the stand that it should, after all, Iran stands for the Palestinian people,” she said.

