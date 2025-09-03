NH-244 bridge washout spurs rapid Army response in J&K 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: Braving relentless rains, the Army on Tuesday started construction of a Bailey bridge over the Jangalwar stream on National Highway-244, aiming to restore vital connectivity to Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the second such bridge being erected by the Army following last week’s unprecedented rainfall that caused widespread devastation across the region, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life.

“Devastating floods in Jammu have submerged large areas, sweeping away homes, bridges, and fields. NH-244, the lifeline to Doda and Kishtwar, was washed away near Thatri, crippling mobility and isolating villages,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said in a statement posted on X.

Engineer troops have mobilized bridging materials and are working round the clock to install the Bailey bridge over Doda’s Jangalwar Nallah to restore partial connectivity as soon as possible. Despite adverse weather and difficult terrain, construction is progressing rapidly, with Army engineers coordinating closely with the civil administration. White Knight Corps troops are providing area security while J&K Police manage traffic to ensure smooth restoration efforts.

Earlier, on August 29, Army engineers completed a 12-hour operation to erect a 110-foot Bailey bridge over the flood-damaged Tawi bridge in Jammu city, restoring vehicular movement on this critical route.

In Ramban district, the administration has also sought Army assistance to build a temporary Bailey bridge at Batti, after flash floods destroyed the original structure over the Chenab river. The damaged bridge had cut off access to Gool sub-division, parts of Ramban tehsil, and several strategic national projects. Army engineers have inspected the site and are preparing for early restoration.

The scale of destruction across Jammu and Kashmir has been immense. Since August 14, more than 130 people, most of them pilgrims, have died, over 120 have been injured, and at least 33 remain missing in cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods that struck Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts.

The record rainfall of August 26–27 triggered new flash floods in low-lying areas of Jammu and other plains, causing heavy damage to both public infrastructure and private property.