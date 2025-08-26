“Next 24 hours crucial for entire Jammu & Kashmir”: Weatherman

Amid the prevalent weather conditions, the weatherman here has stated that the next 24 hours are crucial for the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the water level in the river Jhelum has increased in Kashmir as the rains continued to occur in the region.

“The water level will recede again once the rainfall stops,” he said, adding that unlike Kashmir, Jammu is presently witnessing a massive rise in rivers and streams.

“Due to the continuous rainfall in Jammu for the past one week, the water level in rivers and streams has increased in Jammu,” he said, adding that the people need to stay away from the low-lying areas and must remain safe and alert as there can be floods anytime.

However, he said that the next 24 hours are crucial for the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the authorities in both Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir issued weather advisories, warning the public of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides over the next few days.

The advisory issued in Kargil advised residents, particularly those living near rivers, nallahs, and streams to remain alert and avoid venturing close to flood-prone areas.

People have also been advised to limit outdoor activities until weather conditions improve.

“All Sub Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, and concerned departments have been directed to closely monitor emergency situations and ensure men and machinery are kept in a state of readiness to deal with any eventualities,” the advisory read.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate, Srinagar, issued a separate advisory warning of an “intense spell of rain, thundershowers, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides” across parts of the Kashmir Division, including Srinagar, between August 26 and September 1.

The advisory urged residents of Fakir Gujri, Khonmouh, and nearby hilly areas to refrain from venturing near slopes and water bodies until conditions improve. Tourists, local Shikara operators, and sand miners have also been cautioned against crossing River Jhelum and its tributaries without verifying the situation.

For emergencies, the public has been asked to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Srinagar, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), or the Police Control Room, at 0194-2457543; 0194-2483651; 9103998355; 9103998356; 9103998357; 01942477567; 0194-2457552 and 112.

Meanwhile, authorities in both regions have said there is a need for vigilance and urged the public to follow safety instructions strictly to prevent mishaps during the prevailing weather conditions—(KNO)