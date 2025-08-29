Next 15 days crucial, follow weather alerts: Div Com

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, AnshulGarg, on Thursday cautioned that the next 15–20 days remain critical as monsoon activity continues, even though water levels in the Jhelum and its tributaries have receded from danger marks.

“We must stay alert for the next 20 days as monsoon showers persist. While the Meteorological Department has forecast mostly dry weather till September 5, fresh spells of rainfall cannot be ruled out. The period till September 20 remains crucial,” Garg said during a press conference in Srinagar.

He noted that recent water levels in the Jhelum at Sangam and Ram MunshiBagh touched ten-year highs but were managed effectively due to coordinated action by the administration, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, police, SDRF, and the Army.

“Despite crossing danger levels, there were no breaches on the embankments, thanks to strengthening and restoration work at nearly 150 vulnerable spots,” he said, lauding the resilience shown by residents of South Kashmir.

Garg urged people to remain vigilant and take weather advisories seriously. “The public’s response in South Kashmir gives us confidence, but we must ensure that alerts and advisories reach every village, especially in remote and riverbank areas,” he said.

He added that inter-departmental disaster management teams—including magistrates, police, SDRF, and flood control staff—will remain deployed round-the-clock. “Control room numbers at the district and UT level have been widely circulated and must be prominently displayed in vulnerable settlements,” he said.

On preparedness since the 2014 floods, Garg said systems like the Integrated Operational Forecasting System (IOFS) and Integrated Decision Support System (DSS) are now live, providing SMS-based flood alerts to response teams.

“While these systems have improved our response capacity, we are working to further strengthen early warning mechanisms, floodplain mapping, and long-term preparedness,” he said.

He also noted that SDRF resources have been enhanced with additional boats and manpower, while the Army, NDRF, and police ensured evacuations from low-lying areas during the latest water surge.

Regarding mobile connectivity issues caused by the heavy rains, Garg said extensive damage in Jammu delayed restoration efforts. “Whether it is BSNL or Airtel, their teams are working on a war footing. Both the LG and CM have reviewed the situation. We expect services to be restored shortly,” he said.

On the long-pending issue of Jhelum dredging, Garg said that while immediate safety remains the priority, long-term plans will be reassessed. “Expert-driven projects take time. We will revisit the plans and put fresh proposals in place,” he added.

The Divisional Commissioner further said water levels at Ram MunshiBagh and Sangam are dropping, but vigilance must continue. “The situation is under control for now, but the next 15–20 days are critical. People living near riverbanks and tributaries must remain cautious, as we balance short-term safety with long-term resilience,” he said.