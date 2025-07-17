Newly appointed Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta expresses gratitude to President Murmu, PM Modi, says would try to fulfill expectations

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party workers, asserting that he would try to fulfil the expectations of the Centre.

He was felicitated by BJP workers in Jammu on Wednesday.

Gupta said, “I thank the President, PM Modi and party workers who made all this possible and supported me throughout my life. The national leadership has a lot of expectations, and I will try to fulfil those expectations. I wish to tell the party workers to consider the party as their own and try to implement it in life.”

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor on July 14.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and was the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023.

Kavinder Gupta, who took over from BD Mishra is a senior BJP Leader from J-K and served as the Deputy CM of the state under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

The appointments will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his respective offices, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Monday.

The President also appointed Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa. (ANI)