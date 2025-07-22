New Vice President to be elected “as early as possible”, Dhankhar to be allotted bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi: Sources

The vacant post of Vice President is to be filled “as soon as possible” with the constitutional norms not mentioning a specific time frame, government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources also said that there will be no farewell speech for Jagadeep Dhankhar, whose resignation as Vice President has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Dhankhar had resigned on health grounds on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The sources also said that after Jagdeep Dhankhar vacates the Vice President’s Enclave – the official residence of Vice President – he will be allotted a government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Security protocol for him will continue as per existing norms, the sources said.

“As per constitutional provisions, the vacant post of Vice President must be filled as early as possible,” a source said.

The Vice President is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The House has a Deputy Chairman and a panel of Vice-Chairpersons to preside over the proceedings.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”.

He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Dhankhar said in his letter.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” he added.

Dhankhar also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he said.

BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who is a member of panel of vice-chairpersons, informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday about acceptance of Dhankhar’s resignation.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide it’s notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect,” he said, amid din in the House.

Opposition leaders have expressed surprise over Dhankhar’s decision and said there “are far deeper reasons” for his resignation.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot.

The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reasons of death, resignation or removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office. (ANI)