New Renault Triber launched at Jammu Autowheels Pvt. Ltd.

Jammu, Aug 07: Jammu Autowheels Pvt. Ltd. proudly launched the New Renault Triber at its showroom today at 2:00 PM. According to a statement issued here, the event was held in the esteemed presence of Shyam Vishwanath, Regional Manager, along with the management, staff members, esteemed bankers and valued customers.The launch marks a new milestone for Renault in the region, introducing a more stylish, spacious, and versatile Triber, built for today’s dynamic families. Test drives and bookings are now open at Jammu Autowheels.