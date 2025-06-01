BreakingKashmir

New Look, Same Soul: Srinagar Airport revamp to reflect Kashmir

RK Online Desk
Srinagar Airport is being redesigned to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir while incorporating modern infrastructure.

According to the airport spokesman’s post on X, the revamp aims to offer travelers an immersive experience that reflects the soul of the Valley from arrival to departure.

The project will blend traditional Kashmiri design elements with state-of-the-art facilities, creating a unique gateway to the region.

The airport will also see enhancements in passenger facilities, sustainability features, and digital infrastructure — all designed to provide a smooth, modern travel experience without losing the essence of the region.

