New LG must walk tightrope in Ladakh: CM Omar

Srinagar, July 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended his congratulations to senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on his appointment as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Samba district, Omar said the role of an LG in a sensitive region like Ladakh comes with its own unique set of challenges.

“Congratulations to Kavinder Gupta ji on becoming the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. But I must say, it’s not going to be an easy task. Working in high-altitude regions presents many difficulties,” Omar said.

Speaking on Gupta’s previous experience as the former Assembly Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said his experience will help him navigate this new role. However, Omar advised that success in Ladakh would require maintaining a careful balance between the sentiments of people in both Leh and Kargil districts.

“He’ll need to work closely with both communities in Leh and Kargil. Just like in Jammu and Kashmir, it’s important to be sensitive to the local sentiments and ensure fair representation for all. If he manages that balance well, I believe he will do a good job,” the CM said.

During his visit, Omar Abdullah also visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur, where he reviewed the facilities available to patients. He formally launched the new Disaster Management Manual for the region.

Omar praised the hospital’s infrastructure and services, calling them “quite satisfactory.” He said, however, that the condition of the connecting highway remains a concern.

“Despite the rough travel conditions, this hospital has already started attracting patients from not just Jammu and Kashmir but also nearby states. Once the expressway is completed, the patient footfall is likely to increase significantly,” he added.