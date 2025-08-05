New generation of scientists must focus on smart farming: LG

JAMMU, AUG 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the 9th Convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, marking the silver jubilee of the institution. In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the graduating students and extended warm felicitations to the faculty, staff, and university management on the completion of 25 successful years.

Highlighting the increasing role of women in agricultural innovation, the Lieutenant Governor praised the contribution of Nari Shakti in transforming the sector. “Agriculture and allied sectors are witnessing women-led development. I am extremely proud that out of eight gold medalists, seven are our daughters. Additionally, 32 out of 35 merit certificates in PhD and postgraduate categories were awarded to female students,” he said, calling it a symbol of rising women’s influence in agriculture and allied fields.

He emphasised the vital role women scientists are playing in climate-smart agriculture, pest management, biotech innovations, and organic farming. “Their invaluable contributions are shaping the future of sustainable agriculture,” the Lieutenant Governor noted.

Underscoring the government’s focus on sustainable and technology-driven farming, Sinha reiterated the commitment to farmer-centric policies. “Farmer welfare is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visible impact of initiatives like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) is a testament to that,” he stated.

Sinha stressed the importance of modernizing the agricultural ecosystem with a focus on innovation, risk mitigation, and strengthening industry linkages. “From Beej se Bazar tak—Seed to Market—we have ensured transformation at every stage. The resolve of taking innovations from Lab to Land has empowered small and marginal farmers toward self-reliance,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a state-of-the-art Ex-Situ Gene Bank, making SKUAST-Jammu the third institution in the country to host such a facility. The Gene Bank will serve as a critical resource for preserving plant and animal genetic materials, supporting advanced research and breeding programs.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 200-bedded Farmers’ Hostel and a new Faculty Building with shared academic facilities, further strengthening the university’s infrastructure.

A total of 446 degrees were conferred during the convocation, including 243 Undergraduate, 157 Masters, and 46 Doctorates. Eight gold medals were awarded to meritorious students.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including former Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah; Minister for Agriculture Production, Javid Ahmad Dar; Chief Secretary AtalDulloo; Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production, Shailendra Kumar; and Vice Chancellor Dr. B.N. Tripathi. Members of the Legislative Assembly, university council, Board of Management, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of various universities also attended the ceremony.