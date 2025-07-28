BreakingNational

“Never asked how many enemy jets we shot down”: Rajnath Singh targets opposition over Op Sindoor queries in LS

ANI
3 Min Read

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday targeted the opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising the wrong questions during the opening debate on Operation Sindoor.

Replying to the questions raised by the Opposition during the Parliament monsoon session about possible Indian aircraft losses, Singh said that their questions did not represent the national sentiments.

“In every country, citizens hand over different duties to the opposition and the government. The government’s role is to work for the citizens, and the Opposition’s role is to ask questions of the government on important matters related to citizens. Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments,” Singh said.

Singh further hailed Operation Sindoor, saying that the military operation that was launched on May 7 in response to the Phalgam terror attack was a “success.”

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes… If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed…,” he further said.

Labelling the military operation that was launched by the Indian armed forces as “historic”, Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

“The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required,” Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a “decisive and effective demonstration” of India’s policy against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, this year. India targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan and neutralised over 100 terrorists. After the May 7 operations, India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities understanding on May 10. (ANI)

