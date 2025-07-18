Netanyahu told Trump he made “mistake”, says White House after strike on Gaza Church

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had admitted that Tel Aviv had made a “mistake” by striking the sole Catholic Church in Gaza during a call with US President Donald Trump, the White House stated.

During a press briefing on Friday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump held a phone call with Netanyahu to address the strike, noting that there was “not a positive reaction” from the US President.

“It was not a positive reaction. He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza. And I understand that the Prime Minister agreed to issue a statement. It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic church. That’s what the Prime Minister relayed to the President. You should look at the Prime Minister’s statement,” Leavitt stated during the briefing.

Following the attack and, in some way, pressure from Trump, Israel expressed deep “regret” about the attack, blaming it on a “stray” ammunition that hit the Holy Family Church in the conflict-ridden Gaza, which was already under severe Israeli military operations.

“Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful,” the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office read.

“We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites,” it added.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also addressed the issue, noting that early findings showed fragments from a shell fired during military operations in the area may have hit the church by “mistake”.

“An initial inquiry into reports regarding injured individuals in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly. The cause of the incident is under review, ” the IDF stated in a statement posted on X.

“The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them,” the post added.

According to Al Jazeera, three people were killed and at least ten more were injured during the strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church. (ANI)