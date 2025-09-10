Follow us on

Nepal in Turmoil

After Bangladesh, Nepal has been gripped by the violence that has already taken its toll. As per the official reports approximately 19 people have been killed in this nationwide violence. The number can be more keeping in view the magnitude of violence that has engulfed Nepal. It is pertinent to mention that Nepal has been eclipsed by the violence after the social media ban was imposed by the government. These protests and violence are being led by a group Gen-Z that has emerged and got consolidated on social media. This group has opposed the imposition of the social media ban, leading the young protestors to come on the streets and indulge in violence targeting the Nepalese Parliament and setting it on fire. The Gen-Z protestors have taken to streets and subjected the government buildings and institutions to arson. These protestors who are inflamed by nepotism and corruption in Nepal have defied the curfew imposed by the authorities as a precautionary measure. Though the social media ban was lifted, the damage was already done as the protestors in the fit of anger set fire to the homes of the ministers and leaders belonging to both ruling and opposition parties. Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned and there are reports that he and other leaders are making bids to flee the country to escape the wrath of the protestors as their homes are being attacked. But the protestors have moved to capture the Tribhuvan International Airport to prevent the escape of the leaders. Army has been deployed to restrain the protestors but the things have gone out of control. It must be noted that the social media platforms used by the Gen-Z to express their protests were banned but muzzling nearly 26 social media platforms has backfired in Nepal and brought it to the brink. The social media platforms and popular games like PUBG were transformed into covert war rooms to strategize. These platforms turned into covert zones to take the political dispensation head on. When the noose was tightened by banning the social media sites, the protestors appeared on the streets.One thing is clear that what is happening in Nepal today is not an overnight occurrence.There has been lack of political stability in Nepal with no government having absolute control on the national affairs.It must be said without any hesitation that over the years there has been Left and Marxist consolidation in the political arena of Nepal after the dethronement of the royal family.Though the Left-Marxist combine tried to control the political scene of Nepal but this did not come out successful.It only enriched the political violence. This only brought one thing to the fore that Nepal moved closer to China and showed inclination to embrace it and move away from India. Even at times Nepali political establishment guided by the Chinese patronage left no opportunity to indulge in animosity towards India. It must be underlined that India and Nepal have shared civilizational and cultural ties from ancient times that could be seen in terms of open borders between the two neighbours. India is watching the developments closely and as such the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) has said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and told the Indian citizens in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the violence and unrest in Nepal. After returning from his visit to the flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, while writing on his social media post on X, he said, “On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.” Keeping in view the magnitude of violence in Nepal and its impact on India Prime Minister chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS).Though there may be reasons for the violence in Nepal that are rooted in nepotism and corruption of the political dispensation but for India there are reasons to be on alert. Keeping in view the situation that unfolded in Bangladesh after the dethronement of the elected Sheikh Hasina. India has every reason to keep the fingers crossed. As the political turmoil in Bangladesh led to the targeting of the minorities and belligerent posturing against India. It cannot be denied that encirclement of India has been going on by erosion of the stability in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and many more to strangulate India. India witnessed the anti-India posturing of Maldives as well. After the United States of America (USA) led by the Trump regime imposed tariff on India for trading with Russia there are reasons that the Indian neighbourhood is being made antagonist to India. We can’t forget that the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir was in Washington recently and spitted venom against India. The US and China may be at loggerheads for the geo-strategic supremacy but when it comes to destabilise India, both have been found on the same page for the different reasons.As such India needs to be proactive and act decisively to neutralise challenges emerging in the neighbourhood that can pose a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.