NEP empowers youth with values & vision: LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 04:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the National Education Policy (NEP),introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as nothing less than a transformational gift to India’s youth, one that cultivates not only academic excellence but also moral and ethical fortitude.

Speaking at the MedhaviChhatraSammanSamaroh organised by Amar Ujala Group at the Convention Centre, Jammu, he called on educators and students alike to uphold education that nurtures character alongside knowledge.

“The NEP is engineered to ensure that students not only gain academic insights but also grow into responsible citizens, grounded in integrity, honesty, and resilience,” the Lieutenant Governor asserted. “True knowledge is powerful—it inspires innovation, perseverance, and compassion. We must foster an environment where future-oriented talent thrives in its truest form.”

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated meritorious students of Class 10 and 12 from the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), applauding their dedication and academic achievements. He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their future endeavours.

“It is truly inspiring to witness the soaring spirit of our young generation and their steadfast commitment to nation-building. Their pursuit of excellence will help usher in a brighter tomorrow—for our nation and all of humanity,” he noted.

Emphasising the need for holistic education, LG Sinha urged schools and teachers to combine life values, creativity, and independent thinking with access to global standards of learning. He said that a harmonious blend of science and sanskar (values) is essential to empower students to meet evolving challenges.

“India’s rising economic strength must be matched by an education system that cultivates scientific curiosity and moral clarity in equal measure,” he said.

He also appealed to the Amar Ujala Group to institute a special award recognising student innovations and research — including unique ideas, essays, and projects that reflect original thought and problem-solving.

Highlighting the NEP’s emphasis on value-based learning, he said:

“True education transforms lives. It sparks innovation, builds character, and plants the seeds of ethical citizenship.”

Addressing students directly, LG Sinha proclaimed:“You are the future of this nation, the engine of its growth. The responsibility of driving India toward a Viksit Bharat rests with you. Find your inner voice and pursue excellence.”

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests including UdaySinha, Advisor, Amar Ujala Group; Dr.InduShekharPancholi, Executive Editor, Amar Ujala; Dr. K.S. Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu; and R.N. Sharma, Principal Secretary of School Education. Faculty, educators, students, parents, and media representatives were also in attendance to honour the brightest young minds of Jammu and Kashmir.