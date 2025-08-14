Neglected Narparistan road sparks public outcry in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Narparistan Road in the Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar has become a source of growing frustration for residents, who say the deteriorating condition has turned daily commutes into a constant struggle. The stretch, located near Tiny Tots School, is marred by potholes, uneven surfaces, and scattered debris, making it increasingly difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to navigate safely.According to locals, the road—a vital link in the area—has gone without repairs or macadamisation for over three years. They allege that repeated appeals to the authorities have gone unanswered, leaving them to endure worsening conditions year after year. Latif Bukhari, a resident, said, “This road is one of the main arteries of our neighbourhood, yet for the last three years no layer of macadam has been laid. Its current state is not just inconvenient—it’s dangerous.”Zubair Wani, another resident, added, “We have appealed to the authorities’ multiple times, but our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. The road has become almost impassable in many stretches, and accidents are waiting to happen.” Residents say the hardships persist throughout the year. During the rainy season, poor drainage leads to waterlogging, turning the road into a muddy mess. Aftab Mir, a local, said, “Every time it rains, the road turns into a muddy cesspool. You can’t even tell where the potholes are. I’ve seen multiple people lose control and fall. It’s only a matter of time before something more serious happens.”In dry weather, dust clouds rise with every passing vehicle, causing breathing difficulties and health concerns for residents. Owais Malik, another local, said: “The dust makes it hard to breathe, especially for the elderly or those with health issues. It seeps into our homes, making living conditions unbearable.” Residents are now collectively urging the authorities to prioritise the road’s macadamisation before the situation worsens further. Riyaz Makhdoomi, a resident, said, “We urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action and ensure that our road is repaired as soon as possible.” In response to these growing concerns, senior NC leader and MLA Habba Kadal, Shameema Firdous, acknowledged the issue and assured residents that steps are being taken to address it. “I have received multiple complaints regarding the dilapidated condition of Narparistan Road, and I am fully aware of the difficulties faced by the residents,” she said. “I have already directed officials to initiate the necessary repairs, including laying a proper layer of macadamisation, and I am confident the work will be carried out soon.”Meanwhile, a senior SMC official, requesting anonymity, said that repair work on damaged roads across the city is underway and that Narparistan Road will be taken up soon. “The department has launched a comprehensive initiative to repair damaged roads across the city. Narparistan Road is part of this plan, and work is expected to begin shortly,” the official said. While authorities have assured residents of repairs, locals remain hopeful that their long-standing complaints will finally lead to tangible action, ending years of inconvenience and frustration.