Top Stories

NEET (UG) 2025 successfully conducted across J&K

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 04: The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) — NEET (UG) 2025 on Sunday, with examinations held across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.
In preparation for the exams, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government formed committees in February 2025 to ensure that the NTA exams were administered smoothly, fairly, and securely.
Nearly 50,000 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir registered for the NEET (UG) 2025 examinations, which took place at over 128 designated centers across the Union Territory.
The exams were conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM at 5,453 centers across India, including 13 international cities.
Zahid Ahmad, a candidate for the NEET (UG) 2025 exams, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a smooth process at the examination centers.
“Students successfully participated in the NEET (UG) 2025 examinations, and now we are awaiting the announcement of the results by the National Testing Agency,” he said.

 

You Might Also Like

Our daughters scripting success in every sector  : LG Sinha

J&K Govt boosts safety & comfort for Amarnath Yatra

CM announces committee for regularisation of daily wagers

Timely, inexpensive justice right of every prisoner: Justice Magrey

Schools closed across Kashmir Valley today

Share This Article
Previous Article Pak troops continue ceasefire violations along LoC
Next Article Tourists begin to return, hope rises in Pahalgam
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Whatever you want will happen under PM Modi’s leadership”: Rajnath
Top Stories
LG Sinha, CM flag off first batch of Haj pilgrims from J&K
Top Stories
JCO among three jawans killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban
Top Stories
IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meet to assess Valley situation
Top Stories