NEET (UG) 2025 successfully conducted across J&K

Srinagar, May 04: The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) — NEET (UG) 2025 on Sunday, with examinations held across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

In preparation for the exams, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government formed committees in February 2025 to ensure that the NTA exams were administered smoothly, fairly, and securely.

Nearly 50,000 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir registered for the NEET (UG) 2025 examinations, which took place at over 128 designated centers across the Union Territory.

The exams were conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM at 5,453 centers across India, including 13 international cities.

Zahid Ahmad, a candidate for the NEET (UG) 2025 exams, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a smooth process at the examination centers.

“Students successfully participated in the NEET (UG) 2025 examinations, and now we are awaiting the announcement of the results by the National Testing Agency,” he said.