NEET (UG) 2025 results declared

The National Testing Agency on Saturday declared the results of the NEET (UG) examination. The NTA shared a post on their official ‘X’ handle and informed about the development.

The NEET (UG) examinations were held on May 4 across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres. More than 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET (UG) examination.

“NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in”, NTA said in its ‘X’ post.

Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar achieved the first rank in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination with a percentile of 99.9999547, whereas Madhya Pradesh’s Utkarsh Awadhiya achieved the second rank with 99.9990095 percentile. (ANI)