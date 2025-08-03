NEET-PG 2025 exam conducted across 301 cities, more than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG).

According to an official release, the exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1052 test centres for more than 2,42,000 candidates. This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of the number of candidates, which has been conducted in a Single Shift.

NBEMS had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safe, smooth & secure conduct of NEET-PG 2025, restoring the faith of lakhs of medical graduates in the examination system.

NBEMS had engaged more than 2200 faculty members from various medical colleges and NBEMS-accredited hospitals to appraise the conduct of the exam and to ensure zero tolerance towards the use of unfair means.

NBEMS had also written to the Chief Secretaries, DGPs of all the states, to ensure adequate Law & Order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from the District Administration and Police in this regard.

In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at Test Centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India. Around 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres.

NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real-time manner, which was received from all the test centres. Further, senior Faculty members, Dean/Director of Medical Colleges and NBEMS Governing Body Members visited the exam centres as a Flying Squad, an additional security layer of multi-layer security at the exam centres.

The mobile signals at all the test centres were blocked by installing an adequate number of mobile signal jammers.

MHA and MoHFW were constantly monitoring the preparation for NEET-PG 2025 and issued necessary communications as and when required.

For future examinations, other organisations will look to NBEMS NEET-PG 2025 as a model. (ANI)