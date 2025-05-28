“Need to promote Kashmir’s tourist destinations, generate local movement”: CM Omar Abdullah 

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said there is a need to promote Kashmir’s tourist destinations locally, especially before the visitors from across the country start arriving here.

After chairing a high-level meeting in Gulmarg, a day after a similar session was held in Pahalgam, CM, as per the news agency — Kashmir News Observer (KNO) stated that, “It is obvious that after April 22, the whole process had come to a halt. That’s why we are taking the first step ourselves.”

The Chief Minister also directed the Education Minister to encourage schools and colleges to organize excursions to places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam to initiate a sense of normalcy.

Omar welcomed a voluntary visit by a delegation of members, noting that they reached out on their own. “We didn’t invite them. They contacted us and expressed their desire to visit. I hope their visit proves beneficial for tourism here,” he said.

He also acknowledged ongoing restrictions at several tourist spots and stressed the need to review them. “Yes, there are areas still closed—like Doodhpathri, Betab Valley, and parts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam. But, if we are serious about restarting tourism, we must gradually reassess and reduce these restrictions.”

Omar Abdullah reiterated that while security is important, the state must also take active steps toward reopening its iconic destinations and restoring public confidence—(KNO)