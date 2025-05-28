Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

“Need to promote Kashmir’s tourist destinations, generate local movement”: CM Omar Abdullah 

We must take the first step, partial closures hurting tourism, gradual review needed'

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said there is a need to promote Kashmir’s tourist destinations locally, especially before the visitors from across the country start arriving here.

After chairing a high-level meeting in Gulmarg, a day after a similar session was held in Pahalgam, CM, as per the news agency — Kashmir News Observer (KNO) stated that, “It is obvious that after April 22, the whole process had come to a halt. That’s why we are taking the first step ourselves.”

The Chief Minister also directed the Education Minister to encourage schools and colleges to organize excursions to places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam to initiate a sense of normalcy.

Omar welcomed a voluntary visit by a delegation of members, noting that they reached out on their own. “We didn’t invite them. They contacted us and expressed their desire to visit. I hope their visit proves beneficial for tourism here,” he said.

He also acknowledged ongoing restrictions at several tourist spots and stressed the need to review them. “Yes, there are areas still closed—like Doodhpathri, Betab Valley, and parts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam. But, if we are serious about restarting tourism, we must gradually reassess and reduce these restrictions.”

Omar Abdullah reiterated that while security is important, the state must also take active steps toward reopening its iconic destinations and restoring public confidence—(KNO)

Dark Days Of Emergency remind us of how Congress Party subverted basic freedoms: PM Modi
Congress grievous over loss of lives due to drowning in Srinagar
Home Minister Amit Shah chairs J&K Security review meeting, calls high-level meet on June 16
Indian Army’s bomb disposal squad destroys live Pakistani shell in J&K’s Poonch
LG Sinha inaugurates new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib in Jammu
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Karra Slams ‘Dual Control’ in J&K, Warns of Democratic Breakdown
Next Article Guyana affirms support against terrorism to All-Party Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Guyana affirms support against terrorism to All-Party Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor
Breaking National
Karra Slams ‘Dual Control’ in J&K, Warns of Democratic Breakdown
Breaking
All-Party Delegation meets Indonesian members of government, conveys India’s anti-terror stance
Breaking National
CM Omar Abdullah arrives at Gulmarg club for high-level government meeting
Breaking National