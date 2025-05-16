Need to formulate plan to revive J&K tourism: CM

SRINAGAR, MAY 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today convened a meeting with key tourism stakeholders to address concerns and discuss a way forward for the sector, which has been affected by recent challenges. The meeting focused on revitalising the tourism industry in Kashmir in the aftermath of the adverse situation impacting the region’s tourism.

The session was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal, and Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob, among other senior officials.

Prominent tourism stakeholders, including Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Chairman of the J&K Hoteliers Club, who represented various subsectors of the industry, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan. “This is my suggestion for your consideration: let us thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste,” he said, highlighting the importance of careful planning.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be developed jointly with the Tourism Department, following the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The plan, he suggested, should offer support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, and handicrafts, while exploring innovative models such as shopping festivals akin to those in Dubai.

“We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience,” the Chief Minister added.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the sector, Omar Abdullah expressed empathy with tourism stakeholders, saying, “I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with—be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many of you are under pressure due to bank loans.”

He expressed particular concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses, or build guest accommodations. “In this regard, I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India,” he said.

The Chief Minister further proposed a comprehensive relief package for individuals in border areas whose homes and shops have been damaged, as well as exploring the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, offering temporary financial relief to tourism stakeholders.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, Omar Abdullah noted the enthusiasm surrounding promotional activities and Familiarization (FAM) tours. “I have been receiving calls from individuals and organizations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers,” he said. He also expressed his intention to personally participate in joint promotional campaigns once the situation stabilizes.

The Chief Minister assured stakeholders that he would raise the issue of financial support and interest relief with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials. “We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner,” he affirmed.

During the meeting, tourism stakeholders put forward several suggestions, including organizing FAM tours, inviting the corporate sector to avail LTCs and host meetings in the region, holding government conferences in J&K, and advocating for reductions in airfares to make travel more affordable.

They emphasized that with the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, it presents an opportune moment to send a strong message to the country that Kashmir is peaceful and ready to welcome tourists with warmth and brotherhood.