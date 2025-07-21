“Need to arrest “big fish” to curb drug menace in J&K”: Minister Sakina Itoo

Minister Sakina Itoo Monday said that there was a need to arrest “big fish” to control drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir in order to save the future generation.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Itoo, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said drug menace is a sensitive issue and “we have to save our future generation. In order to make Kashmir a drug free society, it is a collective responsibility of every stakeholder and community,” she said.

The minister said that only health and police department can’t control the issue of drug menace. “There is a need to catch the big fish. Arresting only those committing the crime at lower level won’t help in controlling the drug menace”.

“If we have to eradicate the Drug menace in Kashmir, we all should take this responsibility. Until and unless, we all take up the responsibility, we won’t succeed in it. The government and police are doing their job.”

She further said the community and religious clerics should play an important role to help curb this menace—(KNO)