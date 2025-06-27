NDMA conducts ‘Table Top’ exercise ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Gbl

Ganderbal, June 26: In an important step towards ensuring disaster preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday conducted a comprehensive Table Top Exercise at the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

The exercise began with the address by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, who joined the session virtually and underlined the importance of such exercises, emphasizing the importance of safety and well-being of Yatris. The Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore presided over the session and gave a detailed overview of the district administration’s preparations and emergency response plans. He emphasized the need for meticulous planning, seamless coordination, and prompt response from all participating agencies to ensure a safe and successful Yatra. Col. Nadeem Arshid (Retd), Senior Consultant (Operations), NDMA, conducted the Table Top Exercise and said that the Exercise aimed at assessing the preparedness levels and coordination mechanisms among all stakeholders involved in managing the Yatra. The initiative is part of NDMA’s broader efforts to strengthen emergency response systems and enhance inter-agency synergy for the safety of the Yatris. He highlighted that the primary objective of the Table Top Exercise is to evaluate the efficiency and adequacy of the emergency response plans developed by various stakeholders. He also discussed potential challenges that may arise during the Yatra and strategic approaches to manage major incidents effectively. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Syed Faheem Bihaqi, gave a detailed presentation on the district’s efforts to mitigate disaster risks, particularly in vulnerable areas along the Yatra route. Officials from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) presented the Disaster Management Plan and outlined preparedness strategies tailored for SANJY-2025. Representatives from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Air Force (IAF), Health Department, communication and connectivity sectors, along with various security agencies, provided updates on their respective disaster preparedness plans. All participating agencies were urged to clearly identify their roles, address any gaps in planning, anticipate challenges, allocate resources efficiently, and suggest remedial measures to strengthen the overall disaster management framework. The exercise witnessed the active participation of SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADC Ganderbal, ASP Ganderbal and other senior district officers as well as representatives from various security and line departments.