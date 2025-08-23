NDA’s VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi, August 23 : National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

A day earlier, Shah said the nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA’s candidate for Vice President is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to honour Tamil culture, language, and leadership.

Speaking at the booth committee members’ convention in Tirunelveli, Shah expressed regret for not being able to address the gathering in Tamil and thanked PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for their support to Radhakrishnan.

“I have come to tell the people of the state that after assuming the post of Vice President, Tamil Nadu’s son CP Radhakrishnan is going to become the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the NDA had also given this honour to APJ Abdul Kalam ji by making him the President of India. Narendra Modi ji has always worked to glorify Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and Tamil culture,” Shah said while addressing the gathering.

On Wednesday, CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who has been the Maharashtra Governor since July 31, 2024, had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the two-time MP from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tirrupur. The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has achieved a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and became the state committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP’s precursor, in 1974.

Before the Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).In the year 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, following which he was elected as a Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore in 1998 and reelected again in 1999. (ANI)