NDA Parliamentary Party passes resolution saluting armed forces valour during Op Sindoor

The NDA Parliamentary Party on Tuesday passed a resolution saluting the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of the country’s armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lawmakers of the constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saluted the courage of the Armed Forces and highlighted their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. “We pay our deepest condolences and respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” the resolution read.

The lawmakers from the BJP and its allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and other parties also felicitated the “exceptional leadership” displayed by PM Modi.

“His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians,” the resolution read..

On April 22, Pakistan-based terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), a front and proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, inflicted a devastating attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the most gruesome and barbaric killing of 26 innocent tourists. The terrorists killed people in cold blood after segregating them based on their religion.

This terror attack saddened and enraged everyone. Encapsulating the sentiment of each and every Indian, Prime Minister Modi said on April 24 in Madhubani in Bihar.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times,” the resolution quoted PM Modi as saying.

True to his solemn vow made from the soil of Bihar, resolve was transformed into action. In response to the Pahalgam attack, on the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. Through military might and resolute leadership, justice was delivered, reaffirming that India does not forget and never forgives terror.

The resolution said that the Operation Sindoor entailed a non-escalatory, precise and targeted attack on terrorist training camps at different locations within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. It resonated with India’s commitment to peace, zero tolerance towards terror and commitment to do whatever it takes to uproot terrorist infrastructure if circumstances so demanded.

“After the NDA Government assumed office in 2014, this has been the norm. The people of India have not forgotten how, prior to 2014, the terror infrastructure was spread extensively across India. Bomb blasts across our big cities, be it Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Delhi, were common. This change has been greatly appreciated by the people of India,” it added.

The NDA resolution also appreciated the firmness with which PM Modi highlighted the new normal, which shall define our approach to such challenges.

“There are three points critical to this: First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge,” the resolution read.

“Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism,” it added.

Operation Sindoor received immense support from India’s Nari Shakti in particular. The name of the Operation is particularly poignant because in our culture, Sindoor is the holy vermilion that women put on their forehead upon their marriage. The cowardly terrorists removed the Sindoor from our women while our armed forces, through Operation Sindoor, avenged their cruelty and protected crores of Indians.

The NDA Parliamentary Party hailed the decisive response that delivered justice for the mothers and daughters of India, aptly named Operation Sindoor. It was indeed a powerful reflection of the nation’s resolve under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The NDA Parliamentary Party has also taken note of the series of defence reforms ushered in by Prime Minister Modi, which were very useful in Operation Sindoor. It may be recalled how it is the Modi Government which focused on reforms and indigenisation. The commitment to jointness and integration was also witnessed in this Operation. The Prime Minister’s personal commitment to ushering in the drone revolution in India proved beneficial too.

Time and again, the Prime Minister said that our armed forces have a free hand to strike at the root of terrorism and that they should do it at a time and place of their choosing, which is what happened,” the NDA parliamentarians said in the resolution.

After Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister ensured that 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India’s point of view.

This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe. The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together.

According to the resolution, the US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and BRICS Joint Declaration condemning Pahalgam attack, avowing to “ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism”, reflect a win for India’s diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India’s rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

In the last 11 years, the NDA Government has been working tirelessly to build a Viksit Bharat, which is strong, developed and peaceful. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the times to come. (ANI)