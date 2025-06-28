NCC Cadets are custodians of India’s heritage: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today praised the exemplary service of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, highlighting their selfless contribution during challenging times.

“Our NCC cadets rose to the occasion with exceptional courage and commitment. In addition to their support in relief camps across border districts, they organised blood donation drives and played a vital role in humanitarian efforts. Their actions have significantly enhanced the prestige of the NCC,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing cadets at the Special National Integration Camp held at Chinar Auditorium, Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar. He interacted with 340 cadets and officers from across the country, participating in the event organised by the NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh, in collaboration with Headquarters 15 Corps and Headquarters 31 Sub Area.

Welcoming all dignitaries, LG Sinha praised the NCC Directorate of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, along with the 15 Corps and 31 Sub-Area Command, for organising the special camp. He said such efforts are essential in nurturing the spirit of service and unity in the young minds of India.

“This is not just a camp. It is a celebration of India’s shared values, national pride, patriotism, teamwork, civic duty, and cultural diversity. I believe NCC cadets from across the country will take these experiences home and become ambassadors of unity,” LG Sinha said.

He also paid tribute to Kashmir’s rich heritage, calling it a land of saints and knowledge. “This holy land has been blessed by the wisdom of Kalhana, the devotion of Lal Ded, and the teachings of Nund Rishi. All religions and cultures have found space to flourish here,” he said.

Describing NCC as one of the largest and most dynamic youth organizations in the country, the Lieutenant Governor noted its vital role in strengthening national unity and preserving India’s cultural heritage. “I see the talented young men and women of the NCC as the custodians of India’s ancient civilization. The cadets attending this camp are also brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Highlighting India’s historical economic strength and its revival, the LG said that in the 11th century, India’s share in the global GDP was around 33%, which declined drastically due to centuries of foreign rule and plunder.

“When we gained independence in 1947, our share in global GDP was down to 4%. But by 2023, the International Monetary Fund reports that India’s contribution has risen to 15%. This is progress, but we should not be satisfied. We must aim to reach the heights our nation once held,” Sinha said.

LG Sinha urged cadets to become the oxygen to the vision of a developed India. “Wherever you’ve come from, carry with you the resolve to take India to greater heights,” he said.

Calling on youth to adopt the spirit of Nation First, he encouraged them to inspire others in contributing to national development. “Youth are our hope for a brighter future. They are the most valuable assets for any region and the real catalysts of change. By embracing the ideals of discipline, unity, leadership, and selfless service, they can help realize the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need to involve youth meaningfully in the planning and development processes at the grassroots level to drive socio-economic progress. “The NCC should be seen as a bridge between the administration and the aspirations of the youth. Its network can be a powerful tool to ensure young people actively engage in nation-building,” he said.

GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Department, Shantmanu; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh, Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shri Vijay Bidhuri; Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Shri Sarmad Hafeez; Officers of NCC Directorates, NCC cadets from across the country were present.

Padma Shri Farooq Ahmed Mir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo and senior officers of Civil Administration, Police and Security Forces were also present.