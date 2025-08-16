City

NCB organises ‘Nukkad Natak’ at Lal Chowk to raise awareness on drug abuse

 Srinagar, August 15: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zonal Unit, Friday organised a Nukkad Natak at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, to spread awareness among the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of collective action against the menace.As per a statement issued here, the street play, performed by a local theatre group, highlighted the devastating social and health impacts of substance abuse and urged the community to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing drug trafficking and consumption. During the programme, the public was also informed about MANAS – the National Narcotics Helpline Number (1933), which provides assistance, counselling, and reporting mechanisms related to narcotics related issues. The event witnessed participation from locals and passersby, with many pledging to support the campaign against drug abuse.

