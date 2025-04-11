NC slams PDP founder for replacing Auqaf with State-owned Waqf

Srinagar, Apr 10: National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Thursday criticised People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their “insincere display of concern” regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. He accused the party’s founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed of stripping away the elements of community participation and relative institutional independence of Auqaf-e-Islamia in J&K, replacing it with a model rooted in state authority.

In a statement issued here, Kamal said the actions taken by Mufti Sayeed had a detrimental impact on the autonomy and integrity of religious institutions in the region. The shift implemented by Mufti Sayeed has effectively placed the management of all major Khanqahs, associated assets and institutions directly under the control of a government-nominated body, rather than an autonomous Auqaf Board, he said.

“This move signified a significant increase in government control over Waqf affairs, as the restructured body is now led by the Chief Minister and includes trustees appointed by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government. The previous system, which allowed for community participation and institutional independence, has been replaced with a trust model that is rooted in state authority,” the NC leader said.

The “disaster” for the Muslim Waqf Act of Jammu and Kashmir, Kamal said, occurred after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, following the alliance between the PDP and the BJP. “This resulted in the extension of the Central Waqf Act, 1995 to Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the reorganisation of the Waqf Board under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

“As a result of this restructuring, a significant and controversial change was the removal of traditional caretakers, known as mutawallis, who had been overseeing shrines and mosques for generations. These individuals or families were deeply connected to the places they managed, both spiritually and communally,” he said.

Kamal said the latest Waqf Amendment Bill aims to eliminate the concept of “waqf by user”, which recognises properties that have been used continuously for religious or charitable purposes over centuries, even without formal documentation, as Waqf. “This change poses a threat to the legal protection of historically significant Muslim endowments that lack formal deeds. In Kashmir, many acres of Waqf land fall under the category of “waqf by user.” Thousands of families in Kashmir rely on Waqf assets for their livelihoods. These families include farmers utilising Waqf land, shopkeepers near religious sites, and employees in Waqf-supported schools, orphanages and charities,” he said.

The NC leader added, “It is clear that the PDP’s decision to strip the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir’s Waqf system has had far-reaching consequences. No amount of excuses or blame-shifting can absolve the PDP from the repercussions of their actions. It is time to acknowledge the impact of these decisions and work towards finding solutions that prioritize the well-being of those affected.”