Kashmir

NC seeks elaborate arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar, May 28: National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Showkat Mir has urged authorities to ensure adequate arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani.
In a statement issued here, Mir called upon the administration to make comprehensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, which is scheduled to take place at the revered shrine in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, and other associated shrines across the Valley.
“Mela Kheer Bhawani holds immense religious and emotional value for our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. The administration must ensure proper facilities, including transport, security, sanitation, healthcare, and accommodation, for all pilgrims,” he said.
The NC leader called for coordination between various government departments to facilitate a peaceful and well-organised celebration. He urged the concerned authorities to restore and maintain infrastructure around the shrine, ensure round-the-clock power and water supply, and set up medical camps and help desks for the convenience of devotees.
Mir reiterated the party’s commitment to safeguarding the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir. He called for collective efforts to make the event a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

 

 

 

