NC running BJP’s agenda in J&K: Iltija Mufti

Pulwama, Apr 22: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Monday accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of furthering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media during her visit to hailstorm-affected apple orchards in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, Iltija said the NC has shifted its focus away from major issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She expressed concern over the distress faced by farmers whose orchards were damaged in the recent hailstorm. “The affected farmers are under acute stress, yet the government has not sent any team to assess the damage in Bijbehara and Shopian,” she said, adding that horticulture is a crucial pillar of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, but it continues to be neglected by the government.

The PDP leader highlighted the mental health crisis among youth due to the reduction of open merit quota in government recruitments, citing a recent incident where a 21-year-old open merit student from Kupwara reportedly died by suicide after narrowly missing the NEET qualification by just two percentile points.

“The National Conference is echoing the BJP’s stance on key matters. Both parties are talking about statehood, but remain silent on more sensitive and pressing issues like the Waqf,” she said.

Taking a jibe at Omar Abdullah, Mufti said the CM found it embarrassing to spend three hours at the airport. “That’s why he demands statehood — so he can have access to a state plane,” she said.

She further alleged that the NC is paving the way for an open alliance with the BJP. “They dismantled the PAGD initially, then criticised the INDIA alliance and Rahul Gandhi, and now they seem to be preparing to break ties with the Congress,” she alleged.

Iltija claimed that NC’s informal alliance with the BJP will become a formal one within the next six months after breaking away from Congress.