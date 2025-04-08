Breaking

NC rules out support to no-confidence motion against Speaker

Agencies
The ruling National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said that it would not support the no-confidence motion brought by Kashmir-based opposition parties against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Speaking to reporters after the Speaker adjourned the Legislative Assembly, NC MLA Salman Sagar, said that they would not support the no- confidence motion against the Speaker. “No, not at all,” when asked if the party would back the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

The motion was submitted by them in response to the Speaker’s refusal to allow discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

“This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker’s actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties,” the resolution submitted by PDP and PC MLAs stated. It further emphasized, “Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter.”—(KNO)

